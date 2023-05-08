Tralee Green Party rep says RSA and Gardaí  need new approach to protect road users

A Tralee Green Party representative has accused the Road Safety Authority and Gardaí of failing to protect motorist from road collisions.

Anluan Dunne, was responding to comments from a senior inspector with the Health and Safety Authority who said cyclists and pedestrians should stay off the road during silage harvesting season.

He described the comments as victim blaming and said no person's life should be put at risk for economic activity.

Mr Dunne says the number of road fatalities increased last year and have risen a further 8% this year.

The Tralee Green representative said an entirely new approach with significantly enhanced penalties is needed to protect motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.