Tralee gardaí responded to 76 call outs for antisocial behaviour in nine-hour period

Gardaí in Tralee responded to 76 call outs for antisocial behaviour in a period of nine hours over Halloween night.

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan says yesterday was a very busy day for gardaí in Tralee, especially compared to other towns in Kerry, where gardaí responded to 15 calls in Killarney, and 19 in Listowel in that same time period.

Sgt Brosnan said the biggest issue was youths throwing eggs at cars and people, including at members of An Garda Síochána and their patrol cars.

She said other youths were found intoxicated in the town, who had to be taken to Tralee garda station, which took resources off the streets while they awaited their parents’ arrival at the station.

Sgt Brosnan is urging parents to be mindful of where their children are, especially during their time off this week.