Tralee Gardaí issue renewed appeal for missing teenager

Kerry gardaí are issuing a renewed appeal for a missing teenager, whose parents are very concerned for his whereabouts.

17-year-old Peter Burke was last seen in Tralee, on Friday November 17th, wearing a black hooded top, a black jacket, black trousers, and white runners.

Peter is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slight build, black hair and blue eyes.

Garda Cathy Murphy is appealing to anyone with information to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.