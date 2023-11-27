Advertisement
News

Tralee Gardaí issue renewed appeal for missing teenager

Nov 27, 2023 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Gardaí issue renewed appeal for missing teenager
Share this article

Kerry gardaí are issuing a renewed appeal for a missing teenager, whose parents are very concerned for his whereabouts.

17-year-old Peter Burke was last seen in Tralee, on Friday November 17th, wearing a black hooded top, a black jacket, black trousers, and white runners.

Peter is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slight build, black hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement

Garda Cathy Murphy is appealing to anyone with information to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

North Kerry man sentenced to five years for dangerous driving causing death
Advertisement
Kerry gardaí appeal for public’s help in investigating three assaults
Kerry County Councillor calls for hi-vis clothing to become compulsory for pedestrians and cyclists
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster trio sign contract extensions
Ballyduff to host North Kerry Final for the first time
North Kerry man sentenced to five years for dangerous driving causing death
Kerry gardaí appeal for public’s help in investigating three assaults
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus