Advertisement
News

Tralee gardaí have seized a number of e-scooters in recent weeks

Apr 25, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Tralee gardaí have seized a number of e-scooters in recent weeks Tralee gardaí have seized a number of e-scooters in recent weeks
European girl anindian guy ride scooters and smile. Eco transport rental.
Share this article

Gardaí in Tralee have seized e-scooters from young people and say they’ll continue to target those illegally using them.

Electric scooters, electric bikes, and hoverboards are classed as MPVs - mechanically propelled vehicles - so a person riding one needs tax, insurance, and a driver’s licence – so therefore must be 17 or over.

Garda Eilish Cronin of Tralee Garda Station says they’ve had a number of complaints about e-scooters, particularly being used on footpaths and in pedestrian areas.

Advertisement

She says they’re causing a nuisance around the town, and many have already been seized.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus