Tralee gardaí have seized a number of e-scooters in recent weeks

Gardaí in Tralee have seized e-scooters from young people and say they’ll continue to target those illegally using them.

Electric scooters, electric bikes, and hoverboards are classed as MPVs - mechanically propelled vehicles - so a person riding one needs tax, insurance, and a driver’s licence – so therefore must be 17 or over.

Garda Eilish Cronin of Tralee Garda Station says they’ve had a number of complaints about e-scooters, particularly being used on footpaths and in pedestrian areas.

She says they’re causing a nuisance around the town, and many have already been seized.