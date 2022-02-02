Tralee gardaí arrest motorist driving at 127km/h in 50km/h zone

Gardaí last night arrested a motorist in Tralee for driving at 127km/h in a 50km/h zone.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken and dangerous driving.
Gardaí say the driver is to appear in court at a later date.
