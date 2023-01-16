Advertisement
News

Tralee Gardaí appeal for information on hit-and-run

Jan 16, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Gardaí appeal for information on hit-and-run Tralee Gardaí appeal for information on hit-and-run
Share this article

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating a hit-and-run traffic collision.

The incident occurred last Monday the 9th of January in Manor West Retail Park, Tralee.

Garda Shane Kelly made this appeal for information:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus