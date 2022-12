Kerry County Council have rejected plans for the demolishment of a former Spar in Tralee.

The developer has appealed this rejection to An Bord Pleanála.

The supermarket went into disuse following a fire a number of years ago.

Advertisement

The proposed project was to use the location in Monavalley, Tralee to build a residential block consisting of twelve apartments.

A decision on this appeal is due to be made by the 28th of March next.