Tralee dental team wins national award for conquering patient’s phobia

Nov 22, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Steve Wilson of Colgate UK and Ireland, with Dr Susan Crean, Betty Cremin and Daniel Hyla, of Susan Crean Dental and Facial Aesthetics, Tralee and Dr. Caroline Robins, at the Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year Award 2022, at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dublin, on Saturday 19th November. PIC: Maxwell’s - No Repro Fee
A Tralee dental team has won a national award for conquering a patient’s dental phobia.

Susan Crean Dental and Facial Aesthetics was awarded the Colgate Caring Dental Team of the Year at a ceremony in Dublin at the weekend.

Dr Susan Crean and her team were recognised for assisting a patient in battling a severe dental phobia which manifested after a bad experience as a child.

The judging panel noted the extreme lengths they went to in order to allay the fears of the patient.

Hosted by the Irish Dental Association and title sponsor Colgate, this year saw almost 1,000 nominations received from dental patients and their families all over the country.

 

