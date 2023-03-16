Tralee councillors to write to government requesting resumption of ceiling hoist grants

Elected Tralee councillors will write to the government , asking to allow councils administer grants for ceiling track hoists.

Fine Gael councillor, Jim Finucane raised the motion, at the recent meeting of Tralee municipal district.

Cllr Finucane says grants were previously administered by local authorities, but the government halted funding for ceiling hoists in late 2020; while they reviewed the scheme.

He says since this time, no grants have been allocated; which Cllr Finucane labelled as inefficient and unacceptable.

The motion to write to the Taoiseach and Minister to Health, was seconded by Sinn Féin councillor, Deirdre Ferris.