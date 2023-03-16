Advertisement
News

Tralee councillors to write to government requesting resumption of ceiling hoist grants

Mar 16, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
Tralee councillors to write to government requesting resumption of ceiling hoist grants Tralee councillors to write to government requesting resumption of ceiling hoist grants
Share this article

Elected Tralee councillors will write to the government , asking to allow councils administer grants for ceiling track hoists.

Fine Gael councillor, Jim Finucane raised the motion, at the recent meeting of Tralee municipal district.

Cllr Finucane says grants were previously administered by local authorities, but the government halted funding for ceiling hoists in late 2020; while they reviewed the scheme.

Advertisement

He says since this time, no grants have been allocated; which Cllr Finucane labelled as inefficient and unacceptable.

The motion to write to the Taoiseach and Minister to Health, was seconded by Sinn Féin councillor, Deirdre Ferris.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus