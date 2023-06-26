Advertisement
News

Tralee councillor Jim Finucane elected as new county mayor

Jun 26, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Tralee councillor Jim Finucane elected as new county mayor Tralee councillor Jim Finucane elected as new county mayor
Jim Finucane Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council June 2023. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

The new county mayor is Tralee councillor, Jim Finucane.

The Fine Gael representative was elected, unopposed, to the role of Cathaoirleach, having been proposed and seconded by party colleagues Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald and Bobby O’Connell.

This is the first time, Jim Finucane has held the role of Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, having been a member since 2009.

Advertisement

He previously held a seat on Tralee Urban District Council from 1985 to 1999.

Fianna Fáil’s Johnnie Wall was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, having been proposed and seconded by party colleagues Jimmy Moloney and Fionnán Fitzgerald.

The new Kerry Cathaoirleach, Jim Finucane says his priorities for the year ahead include housing and infrastructure.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus