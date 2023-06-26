Tralee councillor Jim Finucane elected as new county mayor

The new county mayor is Tralee councillor, Jim Finucane.

The Fine Gael representative was elected, unopposed, to the role of Cathaoirleach, having been proposed and seconded by party colleagues Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald and Bobby O’Connell.

This is the first time, Jim Finucane has held the role of Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, having been a member since 2009.

Advertisement

He previously held a seat on Tralee Urban District Council from 1985 to 1999.

Fianna Fáil’s Johnnie Wall was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, having been proposed and seconded by party colleagues Jimmy Moloney and Fionnán Fitzgerald.

The new Kerry Cathaoirleach, Jim Finucane says his priorities for the year ahead include housing and infrastructure.

Advertisement