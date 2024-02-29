Advertisement
News

Tralee councillor calls for housing ambition to back up Astellas investment

Feb 29, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Tralee councillor calls for housing ambition to back up Astellas investment
Cllr Mikey Sheehy (Fianna Fáil) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Tralee councillor is calling for ambition from the local authority to provide housing to complement new investments such as Astellas.

The global pharmaceutical company yesterday announced it will take over the lease of an IDA facility at the Kerry Technology Park in Dromtacker, Tralee, which was formerly leased to Central Pharma.

This is in addition to the company’s plans to develop a new, €330 million state of the art facility also at the Kerry Technology Park, and its existing facility in Killorglin.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy says this shows Astellas’ commitment to Kerry, and Tralee in particular.

Cllr Sheehy says the local authority now needs to show ambition with regard to housing, to back up investments like these in Tralee.

