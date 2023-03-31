Advertisement
Tralee company officially rebrands to CSG

Mar 31, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
A Tralee company has officially rebranded at an event in the town this morning.

Casey Stephenson has become CSG – after merging in the past five years with three other Tralee practices - EF Stephenson, Paul Prendergast, and Philip Manzor.

It now employs 45 people at its offices in Day Place, Tralee, covering a wide variety of areas, including audit, financial reporting, tax, and corporate finance, to companies of all sizes in a wide variety of sectors across the country.

The company held a rebranding event at the Rose Hotel, Tralee this morning with CSG Partner and former Kerry footballer, David Moran facilitating a panel discussion on performance optimisation with Kerry captain David Clifford; Chief Strategy Officer and Head of M&A at Kerry Group, Gavin Caplis; and Head of Compliance and Risk at Fexco Group, Ruth McCarthy.

You can hear an interview with CSG Partner, Chris Murray on next Thursday’s In Business from 6pm.

 

