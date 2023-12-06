Advertisement
Tralee company named on prestigious RegTech100 list

Dec 6, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Tralee company named on prestigious RegTech100 list
A Tralee company has been named on the prestigious RegTech100 list.

 It names the most innovative and disruptive businesses in regulatory technology, that help financial institutions manage regulatory updates and technological advances.

ViClarity provides governance, risk, and compliance management software solutions for highly regulated industries, such as healthcare, insurance, and financial services.

Its founder and Global CIO, Ogie Sheehy says it’s an honour to be recognised in the RegTech100 list once again.

 

