Tralee company named ERM end-to-end Solution of the Year

Tralee company ViClarity has been named ERM end-to-end Solution of the Year by InsuranceERM.

These awards celebrate the top companies across Europe in insurance risk management, actuarial and risk modelling practices, and leading service providers.

The ViClarity software was recognised for the expansive amount of solutions within the product to help insurers automate key processes.

Advertisement

ViClarity founder and Global CIO Ogie Sheehy says he was delighted their product has recognised and praised the hard-working team at ViClarity.