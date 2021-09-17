Tralee company creating new jobs says local support crucial to their success

The CEO of a Tralee company creating 20 new jobs says the support they’ve received locally has been crucial to their success.

WAZP is to develop a new 3D printing operation at a cost of €2 million in the former BorgWarner factory in the Monavalley Business Park.

WAZP allows companies transform ideas from digital plans into physical products through 3D printing.

It started out in the Tom Crean Business Centre at Munster Technological University Kerry, and was part of the New Frontiers entrepreneur development programme there.

WAZP CEO, Shane Hassett says programmes such as this, along with the MTU, and the great support networks in Kerry, have been critical to their success.