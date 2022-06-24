Advertisement
Tralee Chamber calls for greater focus on overall connectivity into county town

Jun 24, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Chamber Alliance has called for the need for greater focus on the overall connectivity into the county town.

Chamber Chief Executive, Colette O’Connor met with Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan last evening.

She says what’s needed is a robust public transport service that will connect Tralee to the rural areas around Kerry, North Cork, and West Limerick, where large numbers of workers are commuting from daily.

She adds with the ever-increasing cost of fuel, the need for this is becoming more and more urgent.

 

