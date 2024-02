Tralee Chamber Alliance has issued a call for local organisations to get involved in this St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The chamber is inviting local groups, dance troupes, musical ensembles and groups of friends to apply for a spot in the parade.

The theme for this year, “A World of Colour”, celebrates Irish culture and camaraderie.

Those who wish to participate can apply online, closing date for applications is February 24th.