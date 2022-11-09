Tralee care home found to be non compliant on HIQA inspection

A HIQA inspection has found a Tralee nursing home to be non-compliant across three areas of the Health Act.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Aperee Living in Camp, Tralee, on the 4th of July.

Aperee Living Camp is a 35 person residential care home and was inspected in 22 categories. 11 were found to be fully compliant, 8 had substantial compliance and three did not comply.

Advertisement

HIQA inspectors found some of the management systems in place weren’t sufficient , to ensure the service provided was appropriate, consistent and effectively monitored.

They noted the Management structure of the centre was not clearly defined, as at the time of the inspection there were no identified company directors of Aperee Living Camp Ltd.

While, the appropriate notice of eight weeks - as set out in the Health Act (Registration of Designated Centres for Older People) Regulations 2015 - was not given to the Chief Inspector, when two directors had resigned from their posts.

Advertisement

The report outlines that no evidence of action was taken, following significant findings of an external fire report in October 2021.

The risk assessment identified 8 red rated and 18 orange rated fire risks, but no action plans or works had been scheduled - to mitigate the risks, while the non clinical risk register had not been updated after the previous findings.

Inspectors found that one twin bedroom didn’t meet the minimum size requirements as specified in the regulations; while another didn’t accommodate the required furniture , or privacy space to a resident.

Advertisement

Overall, residents reported that staff were kind, friendly and helpful, and observation showed that most staff understood a rights-based approach to care.