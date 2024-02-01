Advertisement
Tralee-based solicitor says Irish medical negligence legal costs are so high as cases take so long

Feb 1, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Tralee-based solicitor says Irish medical negligence legal costs are so high as cases take so long
A Tralee-based solicitor says the legal costs of Irish medical negligence are so high, because the cases take so long.

Senior Associate Solicitor at Callan Tansey Solicitors, Scarlett Griffin O'Sullivan was reacting to a report which found Irish medical negligence legal costs are among the highest in the world.

The report found the cost of a medical negligence case is almost three times higher than in the UK and cases take over 50% longer to resolve here.

Ms Griffin O’Sullivan says at the moment it takes over a year for cases to be heard.

She says legal fees would be dramatically reduced if there was a dedicated High Court list for medical negligence cases.

Scarlett Griffin O'Sullivan says also says more openness with patients would also be beneficial in reducing litigation costs:

