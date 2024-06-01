Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA Results

Jun 1, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA Results
Credit Union SFL
Division 1
An Ghaeltacht 0-15 V Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-16

Division 6 Cup
Dr Crokes 5-11 V Ballylongford 2-7

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Dr. Crokes 9 9 0 0 172 84 88 18
Rathmore 9 8 0 1 137 107 30 16
Laune Rangers 8 6 1 1 126 99 27 13
Glenflesk 8 4 2 2 146 129 17 10
Kilcummin 9 4 2 3 113 115 -2 10
Ballymacelligott 9 3 3 3 137 135 2 9
Spa 9 3 1 5 122 130 -8 7
Killarney Legion 9 2 2 5 113 125 -12 6
An Ghaeltacht 9 2 1 6 125 156 -31 5
Kerins O`Rahilly's 9 2 0 7 112 140 -28 4
Milltown/Castlemaine 8 1 1 6 94 111 -17 3
Dingle 8 1 1 6 76 142 -66 3

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6 Cup
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Fossa (B Team) 4 3 1 0 78 56 22 7
Beaufort (B Team) 5 2 2 1 63 58 5 6
Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 3 2 1 0 38 32 6 5
Dr. Crokes (C Team) 4 2 0 2 64 53 11 4
Killarney Legion (B Team) 4 2 0 2 74 65 9 4
Ballylongford 4 1 0 3 86 91 -5 2
Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 4 1 0 3 47 69 -22 2
Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 4 1 0 3 59 85 -26 2

U14 County League
St Pats 4-8 V Dingle 10-8

