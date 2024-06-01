Listowel Writers’ Week continues tomorrow

Listowel Writers’ Week is continuing across the weekend.

The 53rd writers’ week got underway on Wednesday, and has included arrange of events including awards, poetry, and theatre.

Tomorrow morning, Ukrainian children's writer Halyna Budilova will present the children's panel.

Advertisement

She will speak about "Giant Tales" and "Tales of the Snow Giant", which have just been translated into English and copies will be given to Kerry libraries.

This collaboration was carried out by the author and the NEWKD.