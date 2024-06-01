Advertisement
Listowel racing winners

Jun 1, 2024 18:09 By radiokerrysport
2.25 no 2 Shecouldbeanything 10/3
3.00 no 1 Jet Setting Jim 9/2
3.35 no 11 Heroes Rise 9/4
4.10 no 3 Our Bobby 11/1
4.50 no 4 All For Rachel
5.25 no 10 Rising Dust
6.00 no La Note Verte 2/1 fav

