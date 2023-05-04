Advertisement
Tralee-based doctor relieved his young sons were safely evacuated from Sudan

May 4, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Dr Mohammad Taha
A Tralee-based doctor says he is so relieved that his four young sons were evacuated safely from Sudan.

Dr Mohammad Taha is originally from Sudan; he arrived in Ireland in 2013 and now works in the Bon Secours, Tralee.

His children, who range in age from nine to 15, left Khartoum last Friday with assistance from the Irish embassy in Kenya and UK authorities.

Dr Taha says it was a very stressful situation; he’d many sleepless nights until he heard his children had arrived safely in Ireland:

 

