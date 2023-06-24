Tralee-based company continuing to recruit 175 people

A Tralee-based company is continuing to recruit 175 people.

RelateCare announced this time last year, it would be creating a total of 280 jobs at its Tralee site, which supports US healthcare companies with administrative and clinical support services.

A year on, over 100 people are working at the facility in the Kerry Technology Park, on the MTU Kerry campus in Tralee.

RelateCare says recruitment is open, and it plans to take on another 175 people over the next two years.

The hub is also building teams to support Irish clients, using its proximity to the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht to expand its Irish-speaking employee base.