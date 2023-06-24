Advertisement
News

Tralee-based company continuing to recruit 175 people

Jun 24, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Tralee-based company continuing to recruit 175 people Tralee-based company continuing to recruit 175 people
Share this article

A Tralee-based company is continuing to recruit 175 people.

RelateCare announced this time last year, it would be creating a total of 280 jobs at its Tralee site, which supports US healthcare companies with administrative and clinical support services.

A year on, over 100 people are working at the facility in the Kerry Technology Park, on the MTU Kerry campus in Tralee.

Advertisement

RelateCare says recruitment is open, and it plans to take on another 175 people over the next two years.

The hub is also building teams to support Irish clients, using its proximity to the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht to expand its Irish-speaking employee base.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus