Tralee Art Group will celebrate 40 years with Art Exhibition named Past, Present and Beyond at Siamsa Tíre.

Rebekah Wall curated this exhibition; Siamsa Tíre’s Chairperson, Sean Murphy opened the exhibition.

The exhibition is open on Mondays and Wednesdays to Saturdays, from 10am to 4pm from 12th January to 11th February.

The artworks can be purchased at the Siamsa Tíre Box Office.