Tralee army barracks being considered as emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

Kerry County Council is considering using an army barracks as emergency accommodation for incoming Ukrainian refugees.

The local authority has been asked to double capacity for the unprecedent number of people entering the country.

At a special meeting of the council, the executive outlined how it is now considering using Ballymullen military barracks as a rest centre.

Last week the International Protection Accommodation Services asked that Kerry County Council provide 75 emergency beds for Ukrainian refugees over the weekend.

IPAS and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth have now asked the council to double that figure this coming week.

The task of sourcing accommodation for Ukrainian refugees is being managed through the Local Government Management Agency.

At a special sitting of Kerry County Council, it was explained to councillors how the Cumann Iósaef Community Centre in Tralee is now ready to provide short-term accommodation.

Director of services Charlie O’Sullivan also outlined how the local authority is currently in talks with the Defence Forces to acquire Ballymullen army barracks to further increase the council’s short term accommodation capacity.

It follows an announcement by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien that around 35,000 homes will need to be built in order to house an unprecedented number of refugees over the coming years.

Councillor Jim Finucane is completely against the use of an army barracks which, he says, symbolises everything that conflict is about while Councillor Norma Moriarty said the council hasn’t a prayer of meeting accommodation commitments if it’s relying on the construction of new houses.

The council is currently assessing zoned lands which have not already been identified for local social housing needs under the Housing For All programme and are to alert the department of suitable sites by the end of the week.