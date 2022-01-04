Advertisement
News

Tralee and Killarney improved in latest IBAL litter survey

Jan 4, 2022 08:01 By radiokerrynews
Tralee and Killarney improved in latest IBAL litter survey Tralee and Killarney improved in latest IBAL litter survey
Share this article

Both Tralee and Killarney have improved their performance in the latest IBAL litter survey.

The Irish Business Againgst Litter surveys shows an improvement on summer 2021 findings for both towns.

Killarney and Tralee were found to be "Clean to European Norms" and were placed in 13th and 14th spots respectively in the ranking of 40 towns and cities.

Advertisement

Naas has been crowned Ireland's cleanest town for 2021.

The latest Irish Business Against Litter survey shows litter levels have risen slightly across the country, with cities again faring badly.

The report also highlights levels of PPE waste are at record levels, with an increase in the presence of masks and gloves.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus