Tralee and Killarney improved in latest IBAL litter survey

Both Tralee and Killarney have improved their performance in the latest IBAL litter survey.

The Irish Business Againgst Litter surveys shows an improvement on summer 2021 findings for both towns.

Killarney and Tralee were found to be "Clean to European Norms" and were placed in 13th and 14th spots respectively in the ranking of 40 towns and cities.

Advertisement

Naas has been crowned Ireland's cleanest town for 2021.

The latest Irish Business Against Litter survey shows litter levels have risen slightly across the country, with cities again faring badly.

The report also highlights levels of PPE waste are at record levels, with an increase in the presence of masks and gloves.