Tralee and Killarney deemed clean towns in national litter report

Tralee and Killarney have both been deemed clean towns in a national litter report.

The latest Irish Business Against Litter report ranks 40 towns and cities across Ireland for their cleanliness.

Tralee was ranked joint 21st, with Killarney ranked 28th.

Advertisement

The survey which the IBAL report is based on, is conducted by An Taisce.

An Taisce said in its survey of Tralee that it was another fine performance.

It highlighted The Square and The Mall as exceptionally good sites, in terms of cleanliness, presentation and maintenance.

Advertisement

It said two sites brought down Tralee’s ranking significantly – the heavily-littered Casement Station, and the ‘Bring Centre’ at Garveys SuperValu.

An Taisce said Killarney did not reach the heights of previous years, but holds on to its clean status.

It said top ranking sites in the town included the approach roads and the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre – which was exceptionally well-presented and maintained.

Advertisement

An Taisce said Main Street just missed the top litter grade, and not much effort would be required to rectify this.

It said by far the most heavily littered area in Killarney was the bins at Glebe Car Park site, where better management of commercial/industrial waste is required.