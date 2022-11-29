Traffic restrictions in place around Listowel ahead of Garda centenary event

An event to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the foundation of An Garda Siochana takes place in Listowel tomorrow.

The ceremony will include a Garda parade through the town, a display of Garda memorabilia, lectures on the history of the Gardaí in Kerry and a plaque unveiling ceremony by Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris.

A number of traffic restrictions will apply around the town, from 6 this evening, there’ll be no parking on Lower Church Street and on Mill Lane, until 1pm tomorrow.

No traffic will be permitted on Church Street, Courthouse Road and Charles Street, between 12 & 1pm tomorrow afternoon, while diversions will be in place in the town for Tralee bound traffic.

You can find more information on the schedule of events and traffic restrictions on Radio Kerry.ie.

The following traffic restrictions will apply;

No Parking at Lower Church Street (both sides) and Mill Lane (rear of Garda Station) from 6pm on November 29th to 1pm on November 30th

Between 12pm and 1pm on November 30th - no traffic will be permitted on Church Street, Courthouse Road and Charles Street

Tralee-bound traffic will be diverted along John B Keane Road – Greenville – Finuge

Gardaí will be present at all affected junctions to assist motorists.

Events at the Kerry Division Centenary Commemoration include:

12pm Parade Commences

12:15pm Plaque Unveiling Ceremony by Commissioner Drew Harris

Music by Garda Band

1pm Parade Re-Assembles

1:20pm Listowel Arms Hotel -

Garda Display of Memorabilia at Entrance Hallway

Sergeant John Reynolds - Overview of Centenary of An Garda Síochána

Maurice O’Keeffe Historian - History of An Garda Síochána in Kerry

Sergeant Diarmuid O’Brien - Closing