Traffic calming measures proposed for Tralee-Fenit greenway

Kerry County Council is proposing several traffic calming measures as part of the Tralee-Fenit greenway.

The council is planning on constructing a toucan crossing on the Bracker O’Regan road in Tralee.

The proposal includes a signalised crossing on the road allowing access for pedestrians and cyclists to the greenway.

The development would require road markings, surfacing and colour contrast materials.

Observations and representations in relation to the proposal can be made to Kerry County Council before 4pm on June 20th.