Advertisement
News

Traffic calming measures proposed for Tralee-Fenit greenway

May 22, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Traffic calming measures proposed for Tralee-Fenit greenway Traffic calming measures proposed for Tralee-Fenit greenway
Tralee-Fenit Greenway move a step closer this week as Kerry County Council Staff are pictured working on site . Work is well underway on the Tralee/Fenit Greenway. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Kerry County Council is proposing several traffic calming measures as part of the Tralee-Fenit greenway.

 

The council is planning on constructing a toucan crossing on the Bracker O’Regan road in Tralee.

Advertisement

 

The proposal includes a signalised crossing on the road allowing access for pedestrians and cyclists to the greenway.

 

Advertisement

The development would require road markings, surfacing and colour contrast materials.

 

Observations and representations in relation to the proposal can be made to Kerry County Council before 4pm on June 20th.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus