Tourism survey finds 80% had previously visited Kerry

A survey of tourists in Kerry found that 80% had previously visited the county.

The Visitor Sentiment Survey 2021 was carried out on 200 people in August, on behalf of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation.

69% of those that took part in the survey were aged between 25 and 54.

Of those living in Ireland, 23% were from Cork.

Those that don’t live in Ireland were from England, Turkey, France, and Germany, with 50% travelling via ferry, 30% by air, and 20% via Northern Ireland.

Almost half of the people surveyed with on holidays with their family.

Over a third (38%) were staying 3-4 days, while just under a third (32%) were staying 5-7 days, with 72% spending all of their time in Kerry.

For 16% of respondents, it was their first-time holidaying in Kerry, while 80% had been before - 19% had been two to three times before, 22% had been four to five times, and 38% had been five or more times.

Almost three-quarters planned to go hiking or walking while in Kerry, the next most popular activity was shopping (32%), then distillery/brewery or food tours (24%), parks/gardens (23%), and beaches (23%).

Over a third of the 200 survey respondents were staying in hotels in Kerry (36%), 18% in short term accommodation, 15% in B&Bs, and 13% in camping, caravan, or glamping facilities.