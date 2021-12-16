Advertisement
News

Tourism survey finds 80% had previously visited Kerry

Dec 16, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrynews
Tourism survey finds 80% had previously visited Kerry Tourism survey finds 80% had previously visited Kerry
Share this article

A survey of tourists in Kerry found that 80% had previously visited the county.

The Visitor Sentiment Survey 2021 was carried out on 200 people in August, on behalf of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation.

69% of those that took part in the survey were aged between 25 and 54.

Advertisement

Of those living in Ireland, 23% were from Cork.

Those that don’t live in Ireland were from England, Turkey, France, and Germany, with 50% travelling via ferry, 30% by air, and 20% via Northern Ireland.

Almost half of the people surveyed with on holidays with their family.

Advertisement

Over a third (38%) were staying 3-4 days, while just under a third (32%) were staying 5-7 days, with 72% spending all of their time in Kerry.

For 16% of respondents, it was their first-time holidaying in Kerry, while 80% had been before - 19% had been two to three times before, 22% had been four to five times, and 38% had been five or more times.

Almost three-quarters planned to go hiking or walking while in Kerry, the next most popular activity was shopping (32%), then distillery/brewery or food tours (24%), parks/gardens (23%), and beaches (23%).

Advertisement

Over a third of the 200 survey respondents were staying in hotels in Kerry (36%), 18% in short term accommodation, 15% in B&Bs, and 13% in camping, caravan, or glamping facilities.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus