Tourism Ireland to promote 10-year-birthday for the Wild Atlantic Way

Jan 9, 2024 10:15 By radiokerrynews
Tourism Ireland to promote 10-year-birthday for the Wild Atlantic Way
A 10-year-birthday for the Wild Atlantic Way, which takes in Kerry, and promoting Ireland as 'the home of Halloween' are just some of the ways Tourism Ireland will market Ireland abroad this year.

Visitors will also face potential constraints when it comes to accommodation, with hotel-availability down, due to the demands for refugee accommodation.

Tourism Ireland CEO Alice Manseragh says the plan to tackle that, is to promote the regions - and seasons - that do have capacity to grow.

