Tour de Munster raises over €417,000 in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland

Nov 24, 2023 12:00 By radiokerrynews
Tour de Munster raises over €417,000 in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland
DC 171123 - REPRO FREE FREE PIC Domninique, Gerard and Yann O'Carroll from DSI Kerry Branch with Paul Sheridan, Tour de Munster founder and organiser, at the official cheque presentation of the 23rd annual Tour de Munster charity cycle on Friday, 17th November. This year’s Tour de Munster charity cycle from August 10th - 13th raised over €415,000 for the Munster Branches of Down Syndrome Ireland. For more information, please see: www.tourdemunster.com Pic: Diane Cusack
Over €410,000 (€417,077.72 ) has been raised by the 2023 Tour de Munster charity cycle in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

More than 120 participants embarked on the 600km journey across the province, to raise funds for Munster branches of DSI.

Now in it’s 23rd year, the event has raised over €5 million for charities to date, with more than €4.4 million raised for DSI Munster branches.

Speaking at the cheque presentation recently, Enda O’Brien of Down Syndrome Kerry said the funds will provide vital services and supports for their members in the county.

Meanwhile, a further sum of almost €25,000 was raised during the charity cycle for other charities, including West Cork Down Syndrome Support Group, West Cork Jesters and Enable Ireland.

In total the Tour de Munster 2023 raised over €442,000 during the four-day event.

