Tonnes of rubbish dumped outside of Castleisland day after Kerry County Clean Up

Apr 18, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Tonnes of rubbish dumped outside of Castleisland day after Kerry County Clean Up
Illegal dumping at the top of the Maum, on the L-2026 Castleisland to Listowel road on Sunday. Image from Cllr Charlie Farrelly's Facebook page
Several tonnes of household rubbish was dumped outside of Castleisland town, a day after members of the public had collected litter during the County Clean Up.

This rubbish was dumped at the top of the Maum, on the L-2026 Castleisland to Listowel road on Sunday.

The annual Kerry County Clean Up took place on Saturday and members of the local community and Tidy Towns had collected litter from this area, which has become a dumping black spot.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly is condemning the illegal dumping.

Cllr Farrelly says several tonnes was dumped there by a lorry or trailer:

