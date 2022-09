Údarás na Gaeltachta has appointed a new Chief Executive.

Tomás Ó Síocháin succeeds Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, whose term as Chief Executive concluded recently.

Up to now, Mr Ó Síocháin has been Chief Executive of the Western Development Commission.

Údarás na Gaeltachta plays a pivotal role in the development of the Gaeltacht, and the new Chief Executive will, in partnership with the board, direct this work.