Tomás Ó Sé honoured with MIC Alumni of the Year award

Former Kerry footballer, Tomás Ó Sé has been honoured by the Limerick college he studied at.
He received the Mary Immaculate College (MIC) Alumni of the Year award, at a ceremony that awarded the achievements of graduates in their personal or professional lives.
The Ventry native was recognised for his sporting talents, as a five-time All-Ireland winning footballer, a pundit on the Sunday Game, and sports writer for the Irish Independent.
Mr Ó Sé graduated from Mary Immaculate College with a primary teaching degree in 2001, and has since become principle of Gaelscoil de hÍde in Fermoy, Cork
28/11/2023
Pictured at the recent Mary Immaculate College Awards Ceremony were: Leading sustainable fashion educator, advocate and designer Miriam Keegan, from Emo, Co. Laois who was awarded an MIC Alumni Award, Alumni of the year Kerry football legend, Tomás Ó Sé Limerick Senior Hurling Captain, Declan Hannon, who was awarded an MIC Alumni Award in recognition of his sporting success and RTÉ journalist Petula Martyn, who was awarded an MIC Alumni Award in recognition of her notable achievements in the media.
The annual MIC College Awards Ceremony, held in the Lime Tree Theatre, saw almost 150 students, graduates and alumni from MIC being recognised for their academic and other notable achievements with just under €600,000 presented on the night in scholarships and bursaries.
Pic: Don Moloney