Tomás Ó Sé honoured with MIC Alumni of the Year award

Former Kerry footballer, Tomás Ó Sé has been honoured by the Limerick college he studied at.

He received the Mary Immaculate College (MIC) Alumni of the Year award, at a ceremony that awarded the achievements of graduates in their personal or professional lives.

The Ventry native was recognised for his sporting talents, as a five-time All-Ireland winning footballer, a pundit on the Sunday Game, and sports writer for the Irish Independent.

Mr Ó Sé graduated from Mary Immaculate College with a primary teaching degree in 2001, and has since become principle of Gaelscoil de hÍde in Fermoy, Cork