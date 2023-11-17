Today marks 70th anniversary of departure of last Blasket Islanders

Today marks the 70th anniversary of the evacuation of the last remaining residents of the Blasket Islanders.

On November 17th, 1953, the 22 remaining people living on the islands left.

Taoiseach Eamon de Valera ordered the evacuation as communications and assistance from the mainland had become more difficult, particularly in bad weather.

Gearoid Cheaist Ó Catháin was the last child who lived on the Great Blasket.

He was six years old when he was evacuated with his family 70 years ago today.

He reflects on today’s anniversary:

Gearóid Cheaist Ó Catháin has spent most of his life in Cork.

But the 76-year-old says he’ll always be a Blasket Islander.

He reflects on his childhood on the island: