Advertisement
News

TII to implement temporary measures at busy Killarney roundabout

May 28, 2022 12:05 By radiokerrynews
TII to implement temporary measures at busy Killarney roundabout TII to implement temporary measures at busy Killarney roundabout
Share this article

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is planning to implement temporary road measures at a busy Killarney roundabout.

The project from Cleeney roundabout to Madames Hill will involve mainline improvement and junction definition works.

TII Safety Division are examining the road design to find the best solution for active travel, traffic flow and crossing points at Cleeney roundabout.

Advertisement

They're considering introducing trials to see what'll work at the location; this means if the measures that are taken work it'll be advanced, if not, it'll be withdrawn.

Enhanced facilities are to be in place for pedestrians and cyclists navigating the Cleeney roundabout

As part of the active travel approach, they're intending to install signalised facilities at Aghadoe junction.

Advertisement

The intention is to secure the funding and a part 8 so it'd follow the upcoming project at MD OShea roundabout to Ballycasheen junction.

Senior roads engineer Paul Curry said Killarney is going to be queued up for a number of projects over the next few years.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus