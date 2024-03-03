TII to decide on approval for Killorglin walkway

Transport Infrastructure Ireland will have to approve a shared footpath and cycleway in Killorglin, before it goes through the planning process.

Kerry County Council has completed design work on the project.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says this has been a long time coming, but significant progress is being made on the project.

The council aims to provide a shared footpath and cyclepath on the northern side of the road between the Laune Bridge and Fexco.

The council recently received an allocation of €150,000 to progress this project in 2024.

The design includes the provision of lighting, segregation between the road and footpath, as well as a number of crossing points along the path.

The council says it now must refer the project to Transport Infrastructure Ireland for approval, and subject to that approval, the planning process is due to start in the second quarter of this year.

The council plans to hold an information day for local residents and Kenmare Municipal District councillors in advance of this planning process.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says the council’s statement indicates progress is moving along as expected.

He says this has been a long time coming, but significant progress is being made for the safety of all residents and road users on the Killorglin to Killarney road.