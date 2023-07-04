Advertisement
Tickets on sale for wine and dine event during Rose of Tralee

Jul 4, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Tickets have gone on sale for a wine and dine event during the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

In May, organisers of the Rose of Tralee announced they were discontinuing the Rose Ball and replacing it with a more affordable and accessible community event.

Tickets for a table of 10 at the Rose of Tralee Wine & Dine Extravaganza are now on sale for €1,500.

It'll take place on August 20th at Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa and will include an afternoon of food, music and comedy and musical guests.

 

