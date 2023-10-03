Three sitting Listowel MD Fine Gael councillors selected to contest local elections

The three sitting Fine Gael councillors in the Listowel Municipal District have been selected to contest next year’s local elections.

There were no other names put before last night’s convention nor was there any opposition to the three names going forward – councillors Aoife Thornton, Mike Kennelly, and Michael Foley.

Meanwhile the Fine Gael councillors were involved in discussions last night about the need for the Clieveragh Flood Relief Scheme to be allocated funding and delivered as soon as possible.

Officials from the Office of Public Works (OPW), Minister of State with responsibility for Office of Public Works and the Gaeltacht Patrick O’Donovan, local residents, and Listowel Business and Community Alliance met following a request by the chamber.

The Clieveragh Flood Relief Scheme has got regional approval, but is awaiting national approval.

Locals emphasised to the OPW and Minister the devastation caused by the flooding in the town in June, and how many home and business owners fear for any future flooding, due to insurance issues.

They asked that the scheme would be approved funding, and that the work would be done as soon as possible.