Gardaí in Tralee attended the scene of a single vehicle collision in Curranes in the early hours of yesterday morning at approximately 2.24.

Three people in the vehicle were taken to University Hospital Kerry by ambulance. One person has since been moved to Cork Mercy Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle failed the roadside breath test and was arrested and brought to Tralee Garda Station.

He has since been released and investigations are ongoing.