Three of Kerry’s local electoral areas have COVID-19 incidence rates above national average

Three of Kerry’s local electoral areas have COVID-19 incidence rates above the national average.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of PCR-confirmed cases and the incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

From March 15th to 28th, there were 2,088 PCR-confirmed COVID cases in Kerry.

The national average incidence rate for COVID-19 currently stands at 1871.1 per 100,000 population.

The Castleisland, Corca Dhuibhne and Killarney LEAs all have rates above this.

293 PCR-confirmed cases were recorded in the Corca Dhuibhne LEA during the past two weeks, giving it an incidence rate of 2066.1 per 100,000 population.

In the Castleisland LEA there were 343 PCR-confirmed COVID cases which gives it a rate of 2000.6, and the Killarney LEA has an incidence rate of 1996.1 after 591 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed there through PCR testing.

Listowel LEA’s incidence rate is below the national average at 1726.3 after 495 PCR-confirmed cases and Kenmare LEA has a rate of 1460.4 per 100,000 population after 366 cases were confirmed by PCR testing during the two-week period.