Three new routes to France will operate from Kerry Airport this summer

Feb 13, 2024 08:14 By radiokerrynews
Three new routes to France will operate from Kerry Airport this summer
Kerry Airport Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Three new routes to France will operate from Kerry Airport this summer.

The flights will begin in June.

Kerry Airport has announced that Chalair will return to the Kingdom to service three routes to the popular summer holiday destinations in France.

Beginning on June 29th, passengers will have the option of 13 weekly flights between Kerry and Brest in Brittany and Caen in Normandy, as well as 10 weekly flights to Pau near the Pyrénées.

These routes will run until early and late September respectively.

Kerry Airport CEO, John Mulhern says it was important that flights returned in light of the positive feedback from passengers who travelled between Kerry and France last year and the potential that exists to develop the routes further.

It’s expected that lots of French visitors will also come to Kerry with these new routes.

The introduction of weekly flights to Caen in Normandy coincides with the 80th Anniversary of the D-day landings that led to the beginning of the end of World War 2.

These new destinations from Kerry will bring to ten the number of routes that will be available to passengers for the summer months.

Kerry Airport already serves Alicante, Faro, Dublin, London (Luton and Stansted), Manchester and Frankfurt Hahn with Ryanair.

Flights to and from Brittany, Caen and Pau are available from 29th June and can be booked at en.Chalair.fr.

For more information, contact Kerry Airport during office hours on 066 9764644 or visit www.KerryAirport.ie.

