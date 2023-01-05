Three men charged with murder of man in Tralee graveyard further remanded

Three men charged with the murder of a man in a Tralee graveyard have been remanded in custody for two weeks.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley, who lived in Ballyspillane, Killarney, was killed in Rath Cemetery in Tralee after a funeral had taken place, on October 5th.

His wife Siobhán Dooley was injured in the same incident.

35-year-old Patrick Dooley, of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, is charged with murdering his brother at Rath Cemetery on October 5th.

The dead man’s 41-year-old cousin, also named Thomas Dooley, of Bay 10, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City, is also charged with his murder.

A third man aged 20, also named Thomas Dooley and also of Bay 10, Carrigohane Straight, Cork, City, is charged with murdering the dead man, and assault causing serious harm of the dead man’s wife Siobhán, in the same incident.

All three men are in custody, and all three appeared before Tralee District Court this morning via video link.

The court was told on each occasion that the state does not have the book of evidence ready yet.

Patrick Dooley’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, told the court he accepts this is a recent matter, but he’s extremely anxious that the book of evidence be served sooner rather than later.

Mr O’Connell said he had exhausted all avenues in trying to secure bail for his client.

Judge David Waters remanded each man in custody to appear again at Tralee District Court on January 18th.