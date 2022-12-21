Three men charged with murder of Killarney man in Tralee graveyard remanded for two weeks

Three men charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley in Rath Cemetery have appeared before Tralee District Court today.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley, who lived in Ballyspillane, Killarney, was killed in Rath Cemetery in Tralee after a funeral had taken place, on October 5th.

His wife Siobhán Dooley was injured in the same incident.

35-year-old Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, was charged with the murder of his brother, and Tralee District Court was told the State does not have the book of evidence against him ready yet.

Patrick Dooley applied for bail in the High Court, which was refused, and appealed this decision to the Court of Appeal, which also refused his application.

He has been remanded in custody to Tralee District Court on January 4th.

His solicitor Padraig O’Connell said it’s imperative the book of evidence is expedited.

41-year-old Thomas Dooley, of Bay 10, Carrigohane Straight, was charged with murdering his cousin and namesake, and the court heard that the State also does not have the book of evidence ready yet.

He has also been remanded in custody to appear at Tralee District Court on January 4th.

A third man, also named Thomas Dooley, 20 years of age and also of Bay 10, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City, was charged with murder, and assault causing serious harm relating to the same incident on October 5th.

In relation to those charges, he’s been remanded in custody to January 4th.

The court heard that 20-year-old Thomas Dooley is also facing a new charge of arson, completely separate to the incident in Rath Cemetery.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment for the charge of arson, and he’s been remanded in custody to appear at Tralee District Court again tomorrow in relation to this charge.