Three Kerry services to get adapted vehicles

Sep 3, 2021 09:09 By radiokerrynews
Almost €174,000 has been allocated for adapted vehicles for three Kerry service providers.

The funding is being made available under the CLÁR programme by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

There is almost €74,000 for a bus for Ard Chúram Day Care Centre.

The Kerry branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association is set to get a bus costing over €55,500.

Caherciveen Social Services will get just over €44,000 for an adapted vehicle.

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District and Deputy Mayor of Kerry, Councillor Michael Cahill said he was delighted to see three Kerry services, who do Trojan work, benefit from the funding.

