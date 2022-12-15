Three Kerry schools allocated funding under Safe Routes to School Programme

Three Kerry schools have been allocated funding to improve walking and cycling infrastructure.

They’re among 108 primary and secondary schools nationwide to receive funding, under the latest round of the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Programme.

€20m funding has been announced by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, which will see over 37,000 students across Ireland benefit.

Two primary schools and one secondary school in Kerry were selected for the latest round of funding.

Fossa National School and Scoil Mhuire B, Killorglin, are the primary schools to benefit, while the Intermediate School Killorglin will receive funding.

The announcement was welcomed by Deputy Government Chief Whip and Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin

