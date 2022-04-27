Three Kerry drinks companies feature in new Bord Bia USA campaign

Three Kerry drinks companies feature in a new Bord Bia campaign in the USA.

The agency has officially launched Spirit of Ireland, as part of the Irish government’s trade mission to North America and Mexico.

Skellig Six18, Killarney Brewing Company, and Dingle Distillery feature in Spirit of Ireland.

It’s an educational programme aimed at US customer-facing staff selling Irish spirits in off-licenses and bars.

The €750,000 campaign comprises virtual reality tours of 20 Irish distilleries, and is the single largest investment Bord Bia has made in the promotion of Irish alcoholic drinks.