Three Kerry businesses honoured at longest-running independent hospitality awards

Three Kerry businesses have been honoured at the longest-running independent hospitality awards in Ireland.

Francis and John Brennan, from the Park Hotel, Kenmare, received the ‘Hospitality Hero’ Award from the Georgina Campbell Guides Awards this week.

Maison Gourmet & Le Bar a Vin in Kenmare won best Bakery-Wine Bar in the Casual Dining section of the awards.

Seaclusion Guest Accommodation in Waterville won best B&B in the ‘Small Stay’ category.

The award winners are selected based on reports and findings of the Georgina Campbell Guides annual assessment process, and all recommended establishments are considered for all relevant awards.